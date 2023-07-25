The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned an increase of shootings in the precinct after two people were shot and killed in Lotus River on Sunday. Two men were sitting in a white VW Polo when they were gunned down near Hawthorn Court in Buck Street.

Grassy Park CPF deputy chairperson Nicole Jacobus couldn’t confirm whether it was a gang hit. “The random shooting of people in our precinct is out of hand. We cannot confirm if the shooting was gang-related,” she said. CALL TO PIEMP GUNMEN: Two men shot and killed in Buck Road on Sunday evening. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that Grassy Park SAPS are investigating two counts of murder.

“Upon their arrival at the crime scene near Hawthorn Court, Buck Road in Lotus River at around 7.15pm, they found the body of a male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” he said. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “A male aged 47, who also sustained gunshot wounds, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and declared deceased upon arrival at the medical facility.

“The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi added. “The motive for the attack is under investigation.” Jacobus urged community members to come forward and piemp those responsible for the shootings.

“They know who the gangsters are and who is shooting. They need to help fight the fight,” she says. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said that the recent spate of murders on the Cape Flats is of great concern. “It clearly demonstrates the need for alternative methods to not only address crime but to prevent it.