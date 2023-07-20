The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Rural Unit has been praised by the community of Schaapkraal and Philippi after the successful arrest of a cow thief. The koei, who belonged to a farmer in the area, however did not make it.

Schaapkraal community activist Redaa Ameeroedien tells the Daily Voice that the cow was reported as stolen on Saturday and was spotted the same day being led by two men down a road in Philippi. “The rural unit also received information about where the cow was being slaughtered. “They followed up but unfortunately didn’t make it in time to save the cow, they however got information about where the cow meat was transported to and when they arrived at the two locations in Parow, they found the two big bags of cow meat packed there,” Ameeroedien says.

SEIZED: Bags of meat According to a source, the buyers of the cow meat paid R1500 for a bag of meat, while the cow diewe received R7000 for the cow. Ameeroedien thanked the rural unit for their swift action. “The unit really works in our area and they are always helping the community.