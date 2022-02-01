Well, here’s one good reason why men should think about getting the jab.

A man in the US has claimed that his penis shrunk by 1.5 inches (about 4cm) after contracting Covid-19 last July.

The man in his 30s claimed this in a letter written to Slate Magazine’s How to Do It podcast, where they answer questions about sex, the New York Post reported.

In the latest episode, the man said after being hospitalised in July 2021 for Covid, he experienced erectile dysfunction.

While the condition was resolved after treatment, he found a more permanent change.

“I seem to be left with a lasting problem.

“My penis has shrunk,” he said.

"Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal.

“Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly less than average.”

A study published in March 2021 in Andrology and supported by the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research showed that erectile dysfunction was higher in those who had contracted Covid.

Additionally, another study published in September 2020, also concluded that “Covid-19 has a uniquely harmful impact on men’s health and erectile function through biological, mental health, and healthcare access mechanisms.”

Speaking to the podcast, urologist Ashley G. Winter explained that the phenomenon of Covid causing shrunken genitalia could be entirely possible.

“You get hard because a whole bunch of blood moves into your penis and stays there,” Winter was quoted as saying.

“When those blood vessels are affected, you can get erectile dysfunction,” she added.

