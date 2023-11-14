The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, says they are “leaving nothing to chance” as Pollsmoor Prison reverted to Covid-19 protocols in order to contain the spread of diphtheria. Days after the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla announced the outbreak of the deadly virus at Pollsmoor, Makgothi hosted a press briefing on Monday, where he said the pandemic had prepared them for viral outbreaks such as this one.

Their line of defence included a vaccination drive, hygiene protocols, screening, contact tracing and isolation measures. The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale held a media briefing on the Diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Correctional Facility. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The Department of Correctional Services confirmed a prisoner who had been detained at Medium A since December 2022, had presented symptoms on October 28. He was referred to medical facilities, but sadly passed away on November 5.

Makgothi said the bandiet had attended proceedings at Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on October 20. When asked if they were working on tracing the origin of the virus, he said they were working closely with the Department of Health. He said a total of 342 prisoners and 15 staffers received the diphtheria vaccine.

Eight people have tested positive for the virus – a serious nose and throat disease – and are currently in isolation and receiving medical care. Makgothi said they have had no new cases in the past five days and that the situation was under control. He said inmates and staff members are encouraged to regularly wash with soap and water, facilities are being deep cleaned and everyone in the mang must wear masks.