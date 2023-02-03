Mfuleni residents are reeling from shock after two couples were massacred in the area. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said yesterday that crime experts were still at the scene combing for clues.

The victims, two men and two women, lived in two separate shacks where they were attacked late on Wednesday night. Residents awoke to what they described as a horrific scene yesterday morning in the Covid-19 informal settlement near Driftsand, Mfuleni. Community leader Chris Nogemane told the Weekend Argus: “Last night around 11pm, I heard what sounded like gunshots but I thought it was just a car backfiring, so I didn’t investigate.

“This morning a neighbour asked about the shots and told me she suspected the shots came from a ‘Rasta’s’ shack. “We went to look and we saw him and his partner with bullet wounds and we called the police.” Probed: The second shack Potelwa explained reports from the area indicate that a vehicle had entered the informal settlement about 11pm on Wednesday.

“Shortly thereafter gunshots were heard and the vehicle left the area. On Thursday morning, residents of the informal settlement discovered two bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in a shack and alerted the police,” she added. “A few metres from the one dwelling, inside another shack two more bodies of a man and a woman were also found with gunshot wounds. “The identities of the victims are yet to be determined with provincial serious violent crime detectives hard at work probing the murders as well as the motive.”