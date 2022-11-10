A Lavender Hill skollie accused of murdering his cousin and setting her body on fire has lodged a bail application despite giving cops a full confession. After several delays, Sebastion Jacobs, 41, made his first appearance for the murder of his cousin Anastacia Wagon, 22.

Angry aunties filled the public gallery where they could be seen praying for justice ahead of his appearance. After being on the run for nearly two months, the high-ranking skurk in the 27s gang was busted by Grassy Park SAPS while hiding in Parkwood. VICTIM: Anastacia Wagon, 22 Anastacia went missing on September 3 from her home in Urfield Road.

Jacobs had erected a hokkie in front of her home after being released from prison. The investigation revealed that he took her body in a bin to a veldjie, which falls under the Muizenberg police precinct, and set her corpse on fire. DNA tests confirmed it was Anastacia but the cause of death is still unknown.

During court proceedings it was revealed that Jacobs is a convicted rapist and that Anastacia had been granted a protection order against him. BID FOR JUSTICE: Aunties unite in prayer at the court. Picture: Mahira Duval According to residents living in Urfield Road, the young vrou told neighbours that he had repeatedly raped her and even tried to rape her 54-year-old mother. Addressing magistrate Goolam Bawa, Jacobs confirmed that he made a confession which was recorded on video by police.

“Ek was by Diep Rivier en toe maak julle `n video. Ek will aansoek doen vir borg,” he said. Jacobs questioned why he was served a peace order while in custody but the State prosecutor revealed that Anastacia had formerly obtained a protection order against him before her death and the new order was for a different victim. The matter was postponed to December 9 for a bail application.