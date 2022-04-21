A Hout Bay man accused of raping and murdering his own cousin is set to go on trial at the Western Cape High Court next week.

Nearly three years after the family of the victim, Christal Margaret Moseadie, 36, made the horrific discovery at her home in Mandela Park, her cousin Andrew is set to face a string of charges for her death.

The decomposing body of the bubbly mom was found naked and wrapped in a curtain in her bathroom two days after she had gone missing.

According to the indictment, Christal and Andrew shared the same home and she was last seen by her sister on 5 November 2019.

STRANGLED AND RAPED: Christal Margaret Moseadie. Picture supplied

The next day her sister tried to contact her but she could not be reached and the family questioned Andrew.

He apparently told the family liegstories, claiming that Christal had gone to work on 6 November but had not returned.

“Despite the accused’s explanation, the family of the deceased were worried and they gathered at the deceased’s home. They eventually gained entry into the deceased’s home where they discovered her lying on the floor,” read the indictment.

According to a state witness, Andrew sold Christal’s phone to one of his friends and also tried to sell her shoes.

The post-mortem states that the cause of death is ligature strangulation.

He now faces charges of murder, rape and robbery and is expected to enter his plea on 25 April.

Christal’s younger sister, Janine, says they were shocked to hear she was raped after being killed.

“We have waited a long time for the trial and at this stage we just want justice for my sister,” she says.

“When we went to court last week and waited for him to plead, he all of a sudden told the court he doesn’t want a Legal Aid lawyer and will now appoint a private lawyer.

“We think he is just delaying the trial on purpose. We are all still traumatised after finding her body and there were so many condoms around her body.

“The police told our family that she was raped multiple times, he even raped her when she was dead.”

