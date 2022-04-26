The trial of a Hout Bay man accused of raping and murdering his own cousin has been put on hold after he told the court he did not have a lawyer as he could not afford one.

This after he previously fired his Legal Aid representative.

Andrew Mosesadie stood smirking in the dock at the Western Cape High Court while being questioned about why he had failed to appoint a lawyer for the trial.

Andrew is accused of robbing, raping and killing his cousin Christal Mosesadie, 36, in November 2019 after her naked body was found wrapped in a curtain two days after she had gone missing.

According to the indictment, Christal and Andrew shared the same home and she was last seen by her sister on 5 November 2019.

BRUTAL DEATH: Christal Mosesadie, 36

The next day her sister tried to contact her but she could not be reached and the family questioned Andrew.

He apparently told the family liegstories stating that Christal had gone to work on 6 November but had not returned.

It was later discovered that Andrew had sold her cellphone and had raped her corpse.

Last week, proceedings were brought to a halt when the accused boldly declared he would be hiring a private attorney, but on Monday he appeared to be mocking Judge Nolundi Nyati when he said he did not have a lawyer.

An irate Nyathi warned Andrew he was facing serious charges and after a series of questions, he admitted to not having money to pay for a private lawyer and would instead go with a free Legal Aid lawyer again.

The trial was once again postponed to 4 May.

Christal’s angry family says he intentionally wasted the court’s time.

“He shows no respect and why did he even fire his lawyer if he knew he didn’t have money?

“He shows no respect for the court and is delaying the trial unnecessarily,” says sister Shireen Marthinus.

[email protected]