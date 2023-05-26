If the State has their way, convicted killer Andrew Moseadie could be spending the next 50 years behind bars. Moseadie appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday and looked heelwat relaxed, as his defence and the State prosecutor presented their closing arguments.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old was found guilty of the 2018 rape and murder of his cousin Christel Moseadie. Christel Moseadie. Picture supplied The 36-year-old victim’s body was found in the bathroom of her Hout Bay home, with multiple injuries caused by strangulation, blunt force trauma and a stab wound to the neck. State prosecutor Advocate Mbulelo Koti proposed the minimum sentence of life for the murder, between 15 to 20 years for the rape and six months for the theft of Christel’s cellphone.

According to Koti, State witnesses provided credible testimonies in court and were reliable. He also stated that Andrew had on many occasions contradicted himself by giving two versions of the same events – one in his evidence in chief and the other in his plea agreement. CLOSING ARGUMENTS: Killer Andrew Moseadie, 23. File photo The defence, however, felt that the judge should look at mitigating factors such as Andrew being a father, the chance of rehabilitation and “considering the area he grew up in”.

However, Judge Monde Samela quickly stopped her and gave Andrew a taste of what he should expect at his judgement on June 30. “When giving his evidence in chief he was contradicting, he was an outright liar. “If this happened years ago he would be banned from society because of what he did. And how can you call yourself a father if you don’t even know the names and ages of your children?”

Judge Samela called Andrew’s acts “cruel and cowardly”, adding: “He is a shame amongst men!” However, Judge Samela said he would’ve loved to have seen Andrew’s parents in court to hear how they feel about their son. Josephine Moseadie, Andrew’s mother, previously told the Daily Voice that she was only at court to support Christel’s sisters and mother.

“Ek skryf hom af as ‘n seun. I didn’t even visit him when he was in prison,” she said. Outside court, Christel’s older sister Shireen Marthinus confronted the defence lawyer, saying she and many others turned out fine growing up in Hout Bay. Christel’s older sister Shireen Marthinus. File photo “You can’t blame the area! Everyone has a will.”