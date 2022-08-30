A Lotus River skollie, who viciously stabbed a rival gang member to death during a courtroom brawl, has been sentenced to 15 years in the mang by the Western Cape High Court. Three years after the fight inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, which saw officials flee for their lives, Christopher Hukura, 24, was found guilty of killing Chad Petersen during a violent clash between the Americans and Six Bobs gang on 24 July 2019.

Graphic footage showed Petersen bleeding to death on a courtroom bankie. KILLED: Chad Petersen stabbed in chest The incident caught on CCTV footage showed the two groups starting to moer mekaar when several of them pulled out knives. Chad was stabbed in the chest before running into a courtroom for help.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital where he was declared dead. Grassy Park police were called in to view the footage and Hukura was identified. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says the violent incident signalled the start of an intense investigation by seasoned detectives of the anti-gang unit in a bid to secure a conviction.

“He was remanded in custody for the duration of the court case, after which the case was transferred to the Western Cape High court,” says Swartbooi. “The investigating officer, Sergeant Mapukata, had to face a massive onslaught from the defence attorney, in a bid to prove that his client acted in self defence. “The investigating officer was not rattled thereby presenting the facts to the court.