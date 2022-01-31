A Lotus River skollie accused of viciously stabbing a rival gang member to death during a brawl inside the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court will go on trial this week.

Nearly three years after the courtroom scuffle which saw officials flee for their lives, Christopher Hukura, 24, will finally have his day in court.

He stands accused of murdering Chad Petersen, 21, during the violent clash between the Americans and Six Bobs gang on 24 July 2019.

A video of the fight went viral on social media, and the footage showed Petersen bleeding to death on a courtroom bankie.

INCIDENT: Chad Petersen stabbed in Wynberg court

At the time, a Daily Voice source revealed that Petersen, from Parkwood, and an alleged member of the Americans were attending the appearance of one of his brasse in Court 1.

It is believed that a bekgeveg broke out between the Americans and the Six Bobs in the hallway.

The incident caught on CCTV footage showed the two gangs starting to moer mekaar before pulling out knives.

Petersen was stabbed in the chest and ran into one of the courtrooms for help.

He was transferred to Victoria Hospital where he was declared dead.

Grassy Park police were called in to view the footage and after Hukura was identified, he was arrested and charged.

Today he will appear in the Western Cape High Court where he faces charges of murder, attempted murder and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime (POCA) Act.

