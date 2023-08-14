It’s all systems go for the much-anticipated trial of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his co-accused. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Judge Nathan Erasmus announced that the court was reg for the trial, which is set to go ahead next year.

Modack along with Zane Killian, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Brown, Riyaat Gasant, Fagmied Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacques Cronje, Petrus Visser, Jannick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, Ashley Tabisher, Yaseen Modack, Mogamat Adiel Mukadam and Ricardo Morgan are set to face thousands of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, assault, public violence and intimidation. Modack is accused of masterminding the murder of SAPS Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant- colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020. During the pre-trial on Friday, it was revealed that legal representations had been finalised for most of the accused except for Modack and Morgan.

Modack’s lawyer, Schalk van der Merwe, told the court that he was now allowed to consult with his lawyers but needed to be in contact with his brasse outside of the mang to finalise his financial instructions. Van der Merwe said there was nothing “untoward” about this and suggested the Hawks and officials from the Department of Correctional Services be allowed to listen in on the calls. State prosecutor Greg Wolmarans said a laptop would be provided for Modack to view the documents he needs to defend himself at trial, but that the wifi would be disabled and it would undergo strict security checks.