The first gang trial at the newly established Pollsmoor Circuit Court came to a grinding halt on Tuesday after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed there was no prosecutor assigned to the case. The much-anticipated trial of a group of skollies from Hanover Park saw media teams arrive at the notorious prison only to be told they could not enter without handing over their cellphones.

After months of delays in the trial of Mykyle Davids and five others, it could again not proceed as officials appeared to stumble over procedures regarding access to the circuit court which was lauded by the NPA just last week. OFF TO A ROUGH START: Pollsmoor Circuit Court Mykyle along with Tyrone Davids, Mikyle Abdullah, Shameeg Matheson, Moenzier January, Malieka Meyer and Moegamat Kamish were set to go on trial earlier this year for a string of crimes in Hanover Park. According to the indictment, the group faces more than 20 charges which include murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) for gang activities they allegedly carried out between August 2017 and April 2019 as members of the Laughing Boys gang.

Earlier this year, Mykyle brought an application against the matter being heard at Pollsmoor saying it infringed on his rights to a fair trial but he was overruled by a full bench of High Court judges. Director of Public Prosecutions, Nicolette Bell, said the new circuit court was created by Judge President John Hlophe to address the backlog on the High Court roll caused by the pandemic. Director of Public Prosecutions, Nicolette Bell However, things got off to a slow start at the cage-like courtroom.

Journalists were initially sent to a viewing room separate to the main building to view the proceedings via CCTV but it was then discovered that only two of the four cameras worked and no audio was available. On arrival at the main circuit court, officials demanded that cellphones be handed over but when a journalist refused a senior manager said: “It’s fine, just go in.” During proceedings, the stand-in State advocate explained that the advocate assigned to the case was no longer available and a new prosecutor had not yet been appointed.

In the dock, which is surrounded by metal gates, the Laughing Boys found the request for another postponement to be no laughing matter. The entire team of defence advocates objected while it was also heard that the State had intended on bringing additional applications where witnesses would have to testify via CCTV. But it was then revealed that the Pollsmoor Court did not have a facility for this.