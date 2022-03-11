A Goodwood couple who thought they’d be enjoying their swimming pool to cool off in this summer were instead left with a gat in their yard and their pockets after the construction company failed to deliver.

According to a frustrated Alicia Gill, they heard about Ricardo Eslar of Pool and Solar Project constructions on Facebook and sealed the deal after he visited their home on 24 January.

He said the job would take three weeks and they were quoted R35 000.

After paying a deposit of R17 500 via EFT, Ricardo and his workers arrived, dug a hole in their yard and left, never to return.

Eventually she had to fork out more money to another company to build their 3.5 x 3 metre square pool with a depth of 1.6m.

“We made contact with Ricardo on 23 January via Facebook, responding to an advert on Marketplace,” Alicia explains.

“On 27 January we received our first excuse from Ricardo saying his sugar levels are low and he cannot work.

“The next Monday he said his team is showing signs of Covid.”

She says the excuses kept coming until they demanded their money back.

“He then said he was going to open a case for contravening the POPI Act when we posted this on Facebook and a “detective” called.

“Our legal rep tried to get hold of this detective but he couldn’t be reached.

“We want to warn others. If we cannot get our money, we at least want justice.”

FRUSTRATED: Alicia Gill

When the Daily Voice contacted Ricardo, he said he would pay back the couple’s money but will deduct “R8830 for the material and work done, because the Gills cancelled the deal”.

He then said the matter was being dealt with by his lawyer and refused to comment.

But Alicia says no material was ever delivered.

