A private community in Kraaifontein is reeling in shock after a man allegedly murdered his wife before he was shot and killed by police. The shocking shootings took place on Wednesday morning at a residence in Aucuba Street in the East-Rural Development near the larney Buh-Rein Estate.

It is believed that the man was shot by officers as he allegedly posed a threat to them with his firearm. According to a 40-year-old resident, who asked not to be named, they heard the skote ring out after the couple had an argument. “We heard a gunshot early in the morning and people say the couple had argued.

“We don’t know what they were arguing about because everyone who lives here is very private with their own lives,” the neighbour said. RAPID RESPONSE: Kraaifontein scene The resident claims that they found out afterwards that the man was killed. “Cops were apparently called after the shooting and we later heard that the man apparently resisted with his gun and that he was shot dead by the police.”

The area was cordoned off on Wednesday and only residents were allowed in as the area’s neighbourhood watch monitored the entry points. When the Daily Voice visited the private complex yesterday, residents in Aucuba Street indicated that there was no one at the home where the couple resided. A resident added: “They lived here for a few years, it is a real tragedy. Everyone is private here so we didn’t know what goes on in their household.”

More residents came out of their homes but didn’t want to comment on the tragedy that rocked their community. RAPID RESPONSE: Kraaifontein scene. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed that a murder case as well as an inquest is being investigated. “Kraaifontein police registered a murder case as well as an inquest for investigation following a shooting incident on Wednesday morning in Acuba Street, Kraaifontein, involving an adult male and an adult female,” he said.