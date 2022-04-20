Devastated Tafelsig residents are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old man who was shot dead while his 21-year-old girlfriend is fighting for her life in hospital.

Family members of Monre Louw say he and his girlfriend were sitting in a car in Goudini Close when gangsters opened fire on Monday just after 7pm.

A 30-year-old relative said: “Monre and his girlfriend went outside to the car to smoke after we had iftar but as they were sitting in the car, these two guys came from either side and started shooting.

“I was coming down the road but when I ran away from the one guy shooting, I was heading towards the second shooter.

“Both guys were just shooting whoever was in the road and people were running away or trying to hide. It was chaos.

“I had to hide behind another car and when they left, I saw they shot Monre while he was in the car.”

She says the 21-year-old girlfriend is recovering in Groote Schuur Hospital after a bullet struck the back of her head.

“She is in hospital and the doctors are assessing the damage caused by the shooting.

“They told us she was shot in the head and is now waiting for a spine specialist to check the full damage.

“She and Monre were together for just over a year.

“He was the type of guy that would just go to work and then come to her or to his family.

“All they did was go outside for a smoke and now he is dead while she is fighting for her life.”

When the Daily Voice visited the scene, residents voiced their concerns over the increasing gang violence.

“We have been asking for something to be done, like closing off the lanes, but it stays open and these guys are using it to shoot at people from,” one angry resident said.

“(Monday) night it was two guys from the same gang, Funkys, standing on opposite sides of each other and just shooting at people.

“People were calling the police but they only came here an hour after the shooting stopped.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident: “Mitchells Plain police were called to the crime scene where they found the 24-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the body.

REPORT: Sgt Wesley Twigg

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel while another victim was taken to the nearest medical facility.

“The motive for the shooting is yet to be established and a murder docket was registered for investigation.”

No arrests have been made yet.

