The legal counsel for the ‘killer cop’ from Piketberg has withdrawn himself from the case.
Richard ‘Makka’ Smit on Friday appeared in the Western Cape High Court, where he is facing a charge of murder.
It is alleged that Smit killed his 30-year-old girlfriend Natasha Booise in cold blood in front of her family and friends.
During Friday’s proceedings Smit’s legal counsel, advocate Bruce Hendricks, went on record and told the court that he was withdrawing from the case.
The withdrawal comes after Hendricks previously indicated that his client intended entering a plea deal with the State.
However, this isn’t the first time that Smit’s defence is changing after he gave well-known criminal attorney William Booth the boot in November.
The case was postponed to March 3 for Smit to get new legal representation, as well as the continuation of the plea negotiations between the State and the defence.
Erica Jackson, a family friend of Booise, told the Daily Voice that they are kwaad because the ex cop wanted to plead guilty which would only have got him a 15-year jail sentence.
“It’ not right, we want life. He is not even showing any emotion. It’s been more than a year, and every time her mother gets home her child wants to know what is going on with the case,” Erica explained.
Smit also faces two charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Booise’s aunt, Roslin Kaaiman.
Roslin said Smit has shown no remorse for his deeds: “Hy het nie eers gedink hoe hy vir ons geskiet het nie. He still has those arrogant manners. We forgave him but it seems that he can’t forgive us.”