The legal counsel for the ‘killer cop’ from Piketberg has withdrawn himself from the case. Richard ‘Makka’ Smit on Friday appeared in the Western Cape High Court, where he is facing a charge of murder.

It is alleged that Smit killed his 30-year-old girlfriend Natasha Booise in cold blood in front of her family and friends. During Friday’s proceedings Smit’s legal counsel, advocate Bruce Hendricks, went on record and told the court that he was withdrawing from the case. The withdrawal comes after Hendricks previously indicated that his client intended entering a plea deal with the State.

However, this isn’t the first time that Smit’s defence is changing after he gave well-known criminal attorney William Booth the boot in November. The case was postponed to March 3 for Smit to get new legal representation, as well as the continuation of the plea negotiations between the State and the defence. SHOT DEAD: Natasha Booise. Erica Jackson, a family friend of Booise, told the Daily Voice that they are kwaad because the ex cop wanted to plead guilty which would only have got him a 15-year jail sentence.