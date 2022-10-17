Angry Hanover Park residents took to the streets on Friday to demand the removal of the local ward councillor after he was arrested on charges of rape. The group gathered outside the Philippi police station after the DA councillor was busted while hosting a meeting in his office.

A Daily Voice source says the councillor got a skrik when cops arrived on Friday morning. “He was having a meeting and the police arrived. They asked him if he knows the woman but he denied it, and that is when they told him that he is being charged with rape. “They did not have handcuffs and they allowed him to drive himself to the police station,” the source says.

Acting Community Police Forum chairperson Cameron Weldon says mense were shocked to hear that the alleged rape took place in his office. SHOCKED: CPF’s Weldon “The community is shocked and angry and went to the police station to ensure that he does not get any special treatment,” Weldon adds. “The officers arrived and he was worried about his vehicle being left and they let him drive to the station to make a concession.”

Weldon says the victim had started using drugs because she was traumatised. “From what we understand the incident dates back to 2018 when the victim worked as part of his community safety forum. “The incident happened in his office and she actually took to substance abuse.

“While in her healing period [in rehab] this came to light as the reason behind all of it.” ENOUGH! Mense outside Saps Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the arrest: “This office can confirm that a 56-year-old male was arrested on Friday on a charge of rape and is due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.” On Friday, kwaad residents protested outside the cop shop calling for the councillor to be removed as the community did not trust him.

Mom Suraya Jordaan says: “We were really shocked for a person that is supposed to be a leader. He must go!”. KWAAD: Mother Suraya Jordaan City of Cape Town speaker Felicity Purchase says she is aware of the arrest. “The allegations form part of an investigation being conducted by my office in terms of a possible breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors,” Purchase says.