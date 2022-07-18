The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) has slammed the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation for criticising the MJC’s fatwa against the LGBTQIA+ community. The MJC had published a seven-point fatwa, or Islamic decree, as Pride Month in June came to an end, outlining the Islamic perspective on homosexuality.

They said that Islam’s primary sources of legislation – the Qur’an, the Sunnah (lifestyle and teachings of the prophet Muhammad SAW) and Ijma – or scholarly consensus – “unequivocally prohibit same-sex actions and, by extension, same-sex marriage”. However, this ruling only applied to those who act upon their feelings of homosexuality. The MJC added that the discussion was multi-faceted and that it is the sin that should face criticism, and not the sinner.

Last week, the late Archbishop’s foundation called the MJC’s stance “deeply regrettable”. The foundation said that all major religions were rooted in ancient scriptures, but “contexts of their prescripts changed dramatically over the centuries”, which has led to adaptations to religious practices. The UUCSA however said the foundation had “crossed a red line” by pontificating to the MJC.

Secretary General Moulana Yusuf Patel said that “this intrusion in the sacred space of one faith group by another is inexcusable”. The UUCSA also rejected the suggestion that the Islamic faith should move with the times. “It is a matter of faith for adherents of Islam that the Noble Qur’an contains precepts that are absolute, just, unalterable and designed to protect the dignity of humanity for all times and under all circumstances,” he said.