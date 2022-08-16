South Africans should brace themselves for a massive national strike next week after Cosatu indicated it will be taking to the streets in protest against the escalating food prices, fuel costs, and load shedding. The strike is set to take place on Wednesday, 24 August.

The trade union made the announcement on its Twitter page on Monday. Media Alert: #COSATU scheduled to hold a Press Briefing on Thursday, 18th August at COSATU House, Braamfontein to announce the planned National Day of Action coming on the 24th Aug against high cost of living, energy crisis, unemployment @samkelemaseko @Xoli_Mngambi @Sli_Masikane pic.twitter.com/XdNmbVxDTU — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) August 15, 2022 In a statement posted on its website, Cosatu said the protest also represented workers who were treated unfairly by their employers, reports IOL. “This socio-economic strike also represents a push back and a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers.”

Cosatu’s announcement comes a week after the SA Federation Trade Union (Saftu) indicated it too would embark on a national shutdown against rising cost of living and other issues affecting the working class on August 24. “The country is marching towards a precipice, and if the working class is not organised around a programme, and even an organ, it will be used by intra-factions of capitalism for their own end,” said Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku. Last month, protests over the escalating cost of fuel erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with taxis and trucks blocking major roads.

Fuel prices rose by over R2 a litre in July. South Africans living inland now pay around R25 for a litre of petrol and just over R27 for diesel. However, motorists could be in for a big petrol price cut in September as global oil prices have fallen over fears of weakening fuel demand due to the looming recession.