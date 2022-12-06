The investigation into whether cops are koppeling with gangsters has been finalised. Premier Alan Winde on Monday announced that he had received the final report from retired Western Cape police ombud major-general Oswald Reddy.

Winde requested the ombud to launch the probe last month, following a damning Western Cape High Court judgement, delivered on October 17, which stated that there is evidence that gang members have infiltrated the top management structures of the SAPS in the province, and are accessing key documents and strategies on crime fighting. Judge Danile Thulare made the findings in the murder trial of alleged gangsters Elcardo Adams and Alfonso Cloete, whose bail was denied and who had unsuccessfully tried to get it overturned. Winde said after scrutinising the report, they needed to act within their limited mandate on the issue to confirm what many residents of the Western Cape have long suspected – that some SAPS members are konkeling with skollies.

As part of the investigation, Maj. Gen. Reddy gave Western Cape SAPS management an opportunity to respond to the judgement. The ombud also consulted with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). Winde said tough action must be taken against any corrupt cops: “This includes senior officials under whose watch this has been allowed to happen.

“What is clear is that this infiltration likely extends far beyond this particular case, and also that dangerous forces are at play here.” Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, commended the ombud for the swift handling of this matter. “The statement by the judge still rings loudly in my ear, and it’s a matter we will not leave unattended, when the trial proceeds in 2023,” he added.