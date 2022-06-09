A Cape Town police sergeant has been sentenced to an effective six years in the mang in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court. Detective Sergeant Denwin Jantjies from Eerste River was convicted on charges of fraud and contravening Section 18(1)(a) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 (Precca).

The court sentenced him to five years for fraud and three years for corruption. Two years of the corruption charge will run concurrently with the fraud charge. The court also conducted a confiscation order on March 23, to the value of R 4 000, which the accused has paid. According to evidence before the court, Mandlakayise Mathe, Siyabulela Mbengashe and Siyasonga Jacob were arrested by law enforcement officials in Maitland for the possession of drugs on August 27, 2015.

Jacob was found in possession of drugs while Mathe was found in possession of R7 960. Jantjies told his commander about the case and that drugs were only found on Jacob. The commander instructed him to get statements from the two other suspects and release them from custody.

Instead, Jantjies demanded R2 000 from each for their release. As Mathe and Mbengashe were collecting their belongings booked in at the police station, Jantjies took R4 000 of the confiscated R7960, and gave Mathe R3 960. Mathe and Mbengashe later discovered they were not required by law to pay money to be released from custody.

They filed a complaint and an investigation was launched. “The accused [Jantjies] received gratification for releasing Mathe and Mbengashe, in contravention of his duty to uphold the law and release them without receiving payment,” state prosecutor, advocate Kelebogile K Lesie-Shale, submitted. The court heard that Constable Lizwi Ntengeshe, on the day of the arrest, made statements claiming he was present when Jantjies handed back the men’s money, and interviewed them.