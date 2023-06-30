A Lentegeur cop is expected to appear in court on July 12 after he was arrested by the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit. The cop, who appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, has now been released on R1 500 bail.

According to SAPS’ FC van Wyk, the officer has been investigated since April following an alleged incident where he was transporting a person of interest from a known drug house in that area. When other SAPS members wanted to search the drug suspect, the cop refused. Continuing with the search anyway, officers in the vicinity found cocaine.