Mystery surrounds the discovery of a decomposed body which was buried in a shallow grave along the N7 highway at Montague Gardens on Wednesday night. A Daily Voice source says: “It was just as the sun was setting and just before the Plattekloof Road interchange. The cops from Milnerton arrived with the forensics team.

“They arrived with a man who is apparently a witness of some sorts but it is not clear if he found the body or if he took the cops to the place where the body was buried. “They called the forensics team but the body was so badly decomposed they couldn’t tell if it was a woman or a man.” GRAVE: Plattekloof. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms: “Milnerton police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a person in a shallow grave on an open field along the N7 highway, Montague Gardens on Wednesday at about 6.45pm. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”