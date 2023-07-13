Mystery surrounds the discovery of a body that was found along the St James Walkway in Muizenberg on Wednesday morning. The grim find was made just before 9am by a passerby out for a walk.

A source told the Daily Voice that the man is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old. “When police found him he had on shorts and a jersey and it seemed as if he was badly beaten and possibly dumped,” the source explained. He added that mense in the community had reason to believe that the deceased man was a skarreler from a nearby informal settlement, and that he was regularly seen on the route pushing his trolley that was now also missing.

PROBE: Cops at scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the discovery of the body and has asked anyone with information to come forward. “Muizenberg SAPS members attended a scene, adjacent to the catwalk in St James of a body lying on the rocks on July 12,” Van Wyk says. “On the scene, the body of an unidentified male was discovered.”