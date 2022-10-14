A dom skelm, who is accused of trying to rob a cop shop, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was busted by wakker officers. According to a Daily Voice source, the 29-year-old man from Lansdowne was gevang on Wednesday night when cops spotted him lurking outside the Camps Bay police station. They later found him in possession of firearms.

“It was at about 11pm when the female officer in the charge office saw him walking past,” the source says. “She noted him and then he came back seemingly peering in. She called one of the vans and the officers searched him and found him with a bag containing two imitation firearms. “It was air rifles but the pellets were tested and they flew straight through a coffee tin filled with soil.”

On further inspection, they found he had a replica 9mm Glock, and took him immediately in for questioning. POSSESSION: Air rifles and replica 9mm Glock. Picture supplied “They tested the Glock and while it was a gas gun it cocked and everything and it is suspected that he wanted to rob the police station and was first scoping out the area because of the time of night and if he wanted help at the station, he would have just walked right in,” the source adds. “The problem with these firearms is that they look real and can easily intimidate anyone.

“It is also suspected that he may have wanted to rob security staff working in the area.” While being profiled it was discovered that the skurk came all the way from Lansdowne, while he claimed he was looking for a hotel room. “They questioned him because he had a whole lot of tjappies but it turned out that he didn’t actually belong to any gang.

“He claimed he came to Camps Bay and was looking for a hotel room for the night but he only had a R300 on him,” says the source. “That R300 won’t get you anything in Camps Bay and certainly not accommodation. “He was charged for being in possession of dangerous weapons and replica firearms.”