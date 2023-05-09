The police have condemned attacks on its men and women in blue after an officer was shot while on duty over the weekend. The high-ranking Nyanga Visible Policing (Vispol) cop was shot in the leg while on patrol in Brown’s Farm, Philippi on Friday.

It is believed that the 51-year-old colonel was with his colleagues in Mnixi Street when they came under fire. STATIONED: Top cop from Nyanga police station wounded. According to police spokesman Andrè Traut, officers were responding to a robbery in the area when the shooting took place. “The colonel and three colleagues were doing crime prevention patrols in Brown’s Farm at around 3.50pm when they were alerted of an armed robbery in progress in Mnixi Street.

“They immediately responded and approached the beverage delivery vehicle which was the target of the robbery,” Traut explained. He said that the suspects fled on foot, and one of them turned and shot at the officers. “Upon their arrival at the crime scene, the suspects fled on foot with police in pursuit. One of the suspects opened fire at the police members and wounded the colonel.

“This suspect was further pursued by the colonel’s colleagues until he was arrested and disarmed. “The other suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought,” Traut added. The 38-year-old suspect appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and armed robbery.

The matter was postponed for further investigation. Meanwhile, the wounded colonel was in a stable condition in hospital recovering from his wound. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said that attacks on law enforcement must never be condoned.

CONDEMNS: MEC Reagen Allen. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) “I’ve stated before and I repeat myself that an attack on law enforcement is an attack on the State, as these men and women are constitutionally obliged to serve and protect us as residents. “I wish the colonel a speedy recovery. Those with information should immediately make it available to the police so that more arrests can be made,” Allen said. Meanwhile, councillor Melikhaya Gadeni from Ward 34 added that the shooting shows the swak state of law and order in the area.