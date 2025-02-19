COPS will start to kit out with body cameras from April, says Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu revealed his plan in a written Parliamentary response to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Billy Mzamo.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has come under heavy scrutiny in recent months, with an alarming number of rape cases against officers, amid a klomp Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) probes. Mzamo inquired about the timeline for the deployment of body cameras, the number needed and the total budget for the initiative, as presented by the former Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to Parliament in 2023. In response, Mchunu relayed SAPS is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability within its operations through the deployment of body-worn cameras.

And starting in April this year, they will equip 100 cops to kickstart the initiative. Mchunu explains: “This timeline follows a comprehensive period of testing various solutions to update the specifications, ensuring the technology is fit for SAPS operations and addresses the specific needs of our officers in the field… “SAPS plans to initiate the procurement process with a target of acquiring 100 body-worn cameras annually.”