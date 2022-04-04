An alleged drug merchant from Grassy Park is behind bars after cops uncovered his hydroponic dagga lab worth R100 000 at his home.

The 36-year-old suspect was caught by surprise on Friday morning when cops raided his home in 8th Avenue on the hunt for a murder suspect.

Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says instead, they found a dagga plantation

“We know about the house in 8th Avenue because in 2020 we arrested his brothers for selling cough syrup to children so they could get high.

“On Friday morning, we conducted a search for a murder suspect and instead we found all this dagga.

“He had gardens everywhere in the house with hundreds of dagga plants.

“We found dagga hanging from the roof that he was drying.

“As we continued the search we even found buckets of high grade dagga hidden in the roof of the house.

“It was clear that he was manufacturing the dagga to sell.”

He says officers spent hours rukking out the plants.

“They spent hours collecting all that dagga and when questioned, he proudly told us that his stash is worth R100 000.

SECOND DAGGA ARREST: Grassy Park ‘mert’, 36

He was arrested on drug dealing charges and will make his first appearance at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“What is concerning is that the last time he was arrested with a large quantity of dagga, the courts struck the case off the roll.

“But the police are in a catch-22 with the change of the legislation and the courts are reluctant to prosecute people for dagga merting but the point is that the law has not yet been changed so as the police, we still have to arrest people for illegal substances.”

