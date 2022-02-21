A police officer’s son has been stabbed to death, allegedly by his neighbour who had threatened him before the incident on Saturday night.

Virgil Daniels, 27, managed to walk from where he was stabbed but collapsed close to his home in The Hague in Delft.

His father, warrant officer Mikey Daniels, says: “The whole week, the laaitie who stays around the corner was making trouble with my son, he told him he was going to stab him in his ma se p***.

“My son was not a person to leave things like that, he confronted the suspect and asked him who’s ma se p*** is he going to stab.

“And the suspect took out a knife and then stabbed my son in the chest. I’m not sure which side of the chest.”

BLOODY: Warrant Officer Mikey Daniels at scene

He says the suspect was always messing with his son and threatening him: “I don’t know why he was like that but none of us took it seriously. The suspect has fled and the police are looking for him.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says police on the scene found the victim lying injured on the ground after he was stabbed in the chest.

“This is after a stabbing incident on Saturday at about 8.46pm in Alouette Street, The Hague, Delft,” he says.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he passed on. A murder case was opened for investigation.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive is currently unknown.”

STABBED: Virgil Daniels, 27. Picture supplied

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]