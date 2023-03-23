An alleged gang boss from Parkwood has joined his brother in the mang after he was busted with a cocaine stash in his kombuis. According to police, the 50-year-old man known as ‘Tamatie’ claimed the white powder was baking powder.

They says the dik ding was released from prison just a few months ago, along with his brother who is a known car boef. Grassy Park SAPS commander Dawood Laing says the drug mert was busted just a day after cops caught his brother who had been on the run after escaping custody. The gang boss was thrust into the limelight several years ago when he came out publicly to deny that he is the leader of the Americans gang, but then explained that he was among the leaders of the 26s gang.

Shortly after he was incarcerated in 2021, his younger brother went on a crime spree, opening fire on rival gang members and racking up car theft cases before he was busted. Several years later, both brothers were released but on Monday cops, clamped down on the younger brother after he had escaped from custody at Wynberg SAPS, while still wearing handcuffs. Laing says on Tuesday, cops arrived at an alleged drug den in Willow Road where both suspects had been arrested many times before in possession of drugs.

“As part of the shutdown operations we conducted a search of the property,” says Laing. “In the past we have found him in possession of drugs and during the search, one of the officers found a stash of cocaine hidden in the kitchen. “When questioned, he claimed that it was baking powder but we knew he was lying because the bags are the same bags used to distribute cocaine, tik and other drugs.

“We found him with a stash of cocaine worth R2 000.” SEIZED: The gang boss told cops it’s baking powder, not coke. The dik ding will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on drug possession charges. Laing says communities should work with police to put high-ranking skollies and merts in the mang and help keep the community safe.