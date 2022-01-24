An angry mom has opened a case against police for shooting her dog and using pepper spray on her one-month-old baby.

Refiloe Marake, 28, says her son has not been able to breathe properly since Friday night and her dog has to have an operation to remove the bullet.

She says cops stormed her NY 57 house in Gugulethu.

“We were having a peaceful night, I was bathing the children while others were watching TV, it was around 9pm,” the mother says.

“There was a knock at the door and my boyfriend opened and they told him that they were here to search for drugs.

“I came out of the bedroom and asked them if they had a search warrant.

“They told me that they don’t have it because it was a tip-off and therefore they didn’t need it.”

She says the cops came inside the house and when they protested, the police used pepper spray on them.

“At that time I was carrying my baby while they were trying to search the house.

“My boyfriend told them to stop searching because they did not have a warrant.

ANGRY: Refiloe Marake, 28, from Gugulethu

“They didn’t have any name tags, they wore black or navy uniforms and balaclavas, all we could see was their eyes.

“Everything about the search was suspicious and didn’t make sense.

“They used swear words while speaking to my boyfriend and he asked them why they were rude to him when they were very young.

“They lifted our bed up to see what was under it.”

Refiloe tells the Daily Voice her dog was shot when it started barking.

“The dog was outside. We had to tie it up because of the police, we didn’t want it to bite anyone.

“The dog was barking really loud and a police officer from inside the house shot our dog in the lung.

WOUNDED: Dog was struck

“Today he will go to the theatre to get the bullet out.

“My baby has not been breathing properly since they used the pepper spray.”

The angry Gugulethu mom says she wants the cops to be arrested and fired.

The case has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, says police spokesmanJoseph Swartbooi.

