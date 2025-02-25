COPS busted three suspects for the possession of illegal firearms on the Cape Flats over the weekend. SAPS have been patrolling in hotspots on and made arrests in Parkwood and Grassy Park in two separate incidents.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, two men were arrested – one on Saturday and the other on Sunday. He reports: “Public Order Police members deployed in Grassy Park to quell the recent ongoing gang violence conducted high-density patrols on Saturday 22 February 2025. “When they entered Parkwood Walk, they saw an unidentified male who suddenly changed direction when he saw the uniformed members.

“The members responded immediately and approached the man, searched him which led to the recovery of a 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition. “The man was not in possession of a valid license to possess the firearm and was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “In the early hours of Sunday, an unknown male tried to evade members. He was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of a .38 special revolver with ammunition without a valid licence. They detained the adult man for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.”