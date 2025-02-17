COPS seized more illegal guns on the Cape Flats this weekend in numerous busts. With mense living in fear every day due to the gun and gang violence, SAPS rounded up suspects in Manenberg and Surrey Estate.

He reports: “On Friday night, members of Western Cape Public Order Police searched a premises in Roeshanda Close, Manenberg where they found a blue box with 34 .22 rounds of ammunition.” “They arrested a 27-year-old suspect for the illegal possession of ammunition. He adds: “In an unrelated case, Members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested an adult male in Sonderend Street, Manenberg for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of drugs.

“The members were busy with crime prevention duties when they noticed an unknown man walking in the road and when he saw the police vehicle he started running.” In Surrey Estate, they busted five skelms in a stolen car, with a gun and two wigs. Twigg explains: “In an unrelated intervention, members of the Maitland Flying Squad and Cape Town K9 Unit arrested five suspects for the illegal possession of a firearm and the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.