Cops on the Cape Flats clamped down on gang-related activity at the weekend, busting two suspects in possession of unlawful ammunition and dwelms on Sunday night. In two different incidents, police arrested a Delft man after finding ammunition hidden on his property and a 17-year-old meisie in Grassy Park with Mandrax pille on her.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi reports: “Delft Crime Prevention Unit was busy with high-density patrols in the policing precinct, when they responded to a complaint. “Upon entering Krokedil Street, Leiden, they pounced on an address where they searched the entire area. “Their persistence was rewarded when they recovered a small quantity of ammunition hidden inside the garage on the premises.

“The owner of the premises could not account for the ammunition as he was not in possession of a valid license to possess the ammunition. “They detained the adult male for the unlawful possession of ammunition.” In the Grassy Park case, cops responded to a complaint and a teen was uitgeskud.

Swartbooi adds: “Members conducted stop-and-search operations in the gang-infested areas. “When they entered Weltevrede Court, they saw a suspicious female whom they approached and searched, which led to the confiscation of a small quantity of mandrax tablets found in her possession.” Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances at Bellville and Wynberg Magistrates Courts on the mentioned charges.