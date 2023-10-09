Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is encouraging cops to work in larger groups following the murder of 67 officers this year.
Last week, two cops were shot and killed in the Western Cape.
Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo, said the attack on officers was a huge concern: “The review and amendments of certain acts, including the Criminal Procedure Act are on our radar, and the declaring of police killings as treasonous.
“In the short term, we encourage officers to try to work in larger groups, be wary of their surroundings and act decisively when their lives are faced with danger. Our members cannot continue dying with their firearms.”