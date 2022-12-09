A Mitchells Plain man is dik kwaad with police after his car, which was taken in as evidence following a shooting incident, was returned without wheels and badly vandalised. Jerome Jacobs, 44, of Eastridge says on September 11, two unknown ouens opened fire on his innocent children.

“My three children and my neighbour’s son were playing in the car and they all got raakgeskiet inside the car; they’re all still alive just my son still has a bullet stuck in his arm,” Jerome explains. He initially didn’t want to hand over his car to the forensics team but the cops insisted and “assured me not to worry the car will be safe”. CONDITION: Jacobs’ car before shooting. Picture supplied “Mitchells Plain SAPS booked my car in at Bellville South Police Clearance.

“My car was there for three months and when me and my wife went to check up on the car, we were told we can’t be given access, we need permission from the detective,” Jerome adds. “When the detective said I could get the car two weeks ago I was shocked at the condition the car was in.” Jacobs says his 1993 Toyota Conquest which he had for two years was stripped of its mag wheels, music system, amp and 6x9 speakers.

Two of the vehicle’s doors were also knocked in. “The only reason I was given [by police] was that people jump over the fence and steal stuff. I am now taking public transport and skarreling for a lift. “I am fixing the car out of my own pocket because we need it, now the business is suffering,” he adds.