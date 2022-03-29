A Lansdowne family has been reunited with their missing toddler after police tracked them down following a number of tip-offs and an extensive search.

Rafique Foflonker, head of the Lansdowne Community Police Forum, said the little girl was brought to Lansdowne SAPS at 10am on Friday, and after five hours of searching, police delivered her safely back to her parents safe and sound.

“The baby was with another family in the Wetton area and they came to hand her over to the police station,” he says.

PRAISED SAPS: CPF’s Rafique Foflonker. Picture supplied

“We do not know the exact circumstances surrounding why the child was separated from the parents but we made contact with the Department of Social Development before the search began, and they said the child must be taken to her family.

“They were able to assist in taking care of the child while the police members started making calls and investigated the whereabouts of her parents.

“Constable Makunga and the rest of the Lansdowne officers took it upon themselves to return the child to her home and after some investigation, they were able to get a tip-off of the location of the parents.”

Rafique said cops drove around the Lansdowne area before they were directed to a house where they found the parents of the child.

“The child was not responsive to our gestures or words but that might have just been a language issue, while we estimate she is two to three years old.

“We were worried but once she was reunited with her family, she was a lot better.”

HELPING HAND: Constable Makunga with the toddler. Picture supplied

The CPF chairperson added that the police must be congratulated for their hard work and effort to reunite the child with her family.

“It was really good work by all of the police members on duty as they gave their full effort to finding the parents,” he says.

“We have had a few incidents like this in the past few months, including elderly people, who get separated from their families for a variety of reasons.

“Of course the investigation into these matters are quite sensitive and the Department of Social Services will be looking into the matter.”

When Daily Voice tracked down the family, they did not want to say how the toddler came to be lost. They would only confirm that she was “safe and sound at home”.

Queries sent to the Department of Social Services went unanswered.

