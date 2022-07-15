A rare pit bull that was snatched from his home has been reunited with his owners thanks to wakker Law Enforcement officers. Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, says the seven-month-old spierwit hond was recovered on Wednesday after officers saw a video trending on social media showing the skelm brazenly stealing it from his owner’s yard in Strand.

“The drama started with a video clip trending on social media showing an adult male brazenly lifting a dog over a wall from inside the residence,” says Dyason. “An alert officer recognised the house from which the dog was taken and confirmed with the residents if the dog on the video clip was indeed their dog.” He says the officers set out to find the dognapper and started speaking to residents.

RECOVERED: Rare 7-month-old pit bull “Not long thereafter, information was received from his contacts, a dog fitting the description was seen at the corners of Onverwacht and 8th Street in Strand,” explains Dyason. “The officers responded and found the dog tied to a pole at a property in 8th street. The suspect was not there. “According to residents, the dog was sold to a man from Nomzamo who was yet to collect it.