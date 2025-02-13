ATHLONE police have launched an investigation into two shootings in Vygieskraal on Tuesday night. In separate incidents, the first attack claimed the life of a man, while a woman was left wounded in the other.

The first attack, which took place late on Tuesday night, is suspected to be linked to ongoing gang violence in the area. Police conducting routine patrols on 11 February responded to a complaint at approximately 11pm. Upon arrival at Johnson Road in Rylands, they discovered the lifeless body of a man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that the victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The second shooting that took place in Petunia Street, Silvertown, left a woman injured. Swartbooi says: “We can confirm that a woman also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

While details surrounding the motive remain unclear, law enforcement officials have classified the first case as murder and the second as an attempted murder. Swartbooi adds: “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.” Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying and locating the suspects.