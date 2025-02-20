Building owner Mosharief Hoossain says he was called to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning as vlamme engulfed Bontifair Supermarket.

BISHOP Lavis police are investigating an alleged arson attack in Bonteheuwel which resulted in mense looting a local winkel.

Hoosain explains: “This all started because of an eviction order served on the tenant who runs the shop.

“He was supposed to be out on 1 March and the day before he was seen moving some of the stock out of the shop.

“On Tuesday morning, I got a call that my building was on fire and the firefighters found paraffin in the shop. Later, the people came and looted the shop.