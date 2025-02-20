BISHOP Lavis police are investigating an alleged arson attack in Bonteheuwel which resulted in mense looting a local winkel.
Building owner Mosharief Hoossain says he was called to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning as vlamme engulfed Bontifair Supermarket.
Hoosain explains: “This all started because of an eviction order served on the tenant who runs the shop.
“He was supposed to be out on 1 March and the day before he was seen moving some of the stock out of the shop.
“On Tuesday morning, I got a call that my building was on fire and the firefighters found paraffin in the shop. Later, the people came and looted the shop.
“I have opened criminal cases and have not been able to reach him as his number always changes.”
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help shortly after 1am and put the fire out by 2.50am.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed they are investigating the fire and the looting.
He adds: “An arson case was opened on Tuesday where a shop in Bonteheuwel was set alight.
“It was found by fire fighters that bottles containing liquid, presumably thinners or paraffin, and candles were found. The case is still under investigation. No arrest at this point.”