Three skollies, who allegedly gunned down a community worker, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday after being busted by Grassy Park police. Just days after the family of William “Willy” Morgan, 50, were called to the murder scene in Falcon Road, cops pounced on the trio who shot him multiple times in the face.

At the time, police explained that Willy, who worked at the I Can Academy NGO, was gunned down while sitting at a fire in the Skeemsaam informal settlement on Sunday night. The area where he was killed. His 67-year-old sister, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Voice that they were reeling in shock after arriving to find the friendly Rasta with multiple gunshots to his head. Grassy Park police spokesperson, captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says officers started gathering information after the murder which led them to the homes of members of the Americans gang.

“The officers received information and went tracing for the suspects. “All three men accused of being behind the shooting were arrested at two separate properties located just around the corner from the murder scene on Wednesday morning,” says Kleinsmith. “When the officers arrived they found the suspects still fast asleep and they were arrested.

KILLED: William ‘Willy’ Morgan. “The suspects, aged 19, 23, and 26, have been charged with murder and will make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday where they will oppose their release on bail. “At this stage of the investigation, we have established that he (Willy) had been threatened prior to the murder but the finer details of this threat are still under investigation.”Willy’s family say they are happy about the arrest and are busy with funeral arrangements. “The detectives came to tell us about the arrest and we are very happy.