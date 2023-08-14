Seven cops have been arrested for allegedly pocketing cash from a suspected drug dealer. It is alleged that they stole money that was seized during a drug bust in Stellenbosch.

The six men and a woman were arrested after the alleged drug dealer alerted cops. They are believed to have failed to declare the kroon that was confiscated during a police operation last Wednesday. SPOTLIGHT: Stellenbosch police station. File photo SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says two suspects who were on their way to deposit R20 200 at a bank in Stellies were busted.

“Reports suggested that the complainant sent his two brothers to do a deposit at a local bank in Stellenbosch on Wednesday,” Swartbooi explains. “On the way, they were apprehended by police officials who returned with them to a premises in Kayamandi, searched the premises, and ultimately confiscated a consignment of drugs. They then arrested and detained two males on a charge of dealing in drugs.” Swartbooi adds that the cops were arrested after the money was allegedly found in their possession.

“The commander of the SAPS members who executed the arrest received information that the money confiscated was never declared and registered,” he says. “After a search was launched amongst the SAPS members, cash was recovered in members’ bags, jackets and vehicles. “Stellenbosch police arrested and detained six males and one female on a charge of theft general.”

The four sergeants and three constables are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-general Thembisile Patekile says corruption within SAPS will be dealt with harshly. “No member of SAPS is above the law and we will continue to arrest suspects who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, is appalled by the skelme cops. ‘APPALLED’: MEC Allen. File photo “This alleged action goes entirely against their oath and our constitution,” he explained. “For this alone, they certainly deserve to have their blue uniform changed to orange overalls.