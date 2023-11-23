Grassy Park cops are calling on residents to piemp gunmen and help them make the community safer ahead of the festive season. This comes amid the arrest of a 26s gang member who was busted in Parkwood on Tuesday with a loaded firearm.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says: “The 27-year-old suspect was arrested in Parkers Walk on Tuesday morning at roundabout 9am. “Officers on patrol noticed the suspect who tried to run away when he saw the officers. They chased after him and found that he had a revolver with six live rounds and he was immediately arrested. PROHIBITED: An illegal firearm. Picture supplied “On arrival at the station, he was found to be a member of the 26s gang and the serial number of the firearm was filed off.

“He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of a prohibited firearm.” Laing says a new fight is brewing between the Six Bobs, Mongrels and Americans gangs as they try to increase their drug turf. He adds: “It’s that time of the year when they want to increase their turf to get more money for their Christmas boxes, but this means trouble for the community.