Three dom skelms, who returned to the scene of their crime, met their match when they tried to gun down police officers in Lentegeur. The dramatic shootout in Watergate on Tuesday night saw cops and robbers klap skote after residents piemped the trio, who had broken into a house two days earlier.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers said sharpshooter cops hit two of the robbers, sending them straight to hospital, while the third dief was busted and thrown into a police holding cell. HIT: Skelm loaded into medic van “What happened was the skelms came in a silver Mercedes-Benz that was identified by residents to have been involved in a house burglary on Sunday night,” De Villiers explained. “They broke into one of the homes, and the vehicle and its registration was picked up by neighbours and recorded by the police officers.

“These skelms had the audacity to come back to the same area two days later, and probably wanted to break into another home but residents quickly contacted the police.” CPF CHAIRPERSON: Byron de Villiers De Villiers said that cops raced to Watergate and spotted the Merc and a shootout took place. “The officers fired and they [alleged robbers] returned fire but they were no match for Lentegeur SAPS officers, who shot and injured two suspects and managed to arrest the third one,” he added.

“Thankfully the officers were not injured in the attack and the two injured suspects were taken to hospital under guard.” KRY SY DAG: A wounded robber When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene, the Mercedes was standing in the street while paramedics loaded the wounded skelms onto stretchers. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shootout, adding that Lentegeur police are investigating cases of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of presumed stolen property.

“We can confirm that a Mercedes-Benz and a firearm were recovered,” he said. CRIME SCENE: SKELM GUN DOWN “We can also confirm that two adult males were arrested and one is in hospital under police guard.” De Villiers applauded quick-thinking residents, adding: “We are very proud of the residents who played a proactive role and we are grateful to the officers who risk their lives to safeguard our communities.