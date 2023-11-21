The victim’s face was unrecognisable and police have used digital facial reconstruction technology to help identify the man.

Western Cape police need help to identify the remains of a man whose body was found in Mowbray.

Police spokesperon Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains that the man’s body was found in 2022 and police have been unable to identify him. SAPS have now worked with the province’s pathology services to help reconstruct the man’s face in order to identify him.

He did not divulge any other information about the case.

Swartbooi says: “As part of a joint project between SAPS in the Western Cape and the Western Cape Department of Health’s Forensic Pathology Services, that looks into the possible identification of unidentified remains through digital facial reconstruction, this office hereby releases the following identikit to ascertain the identity of person attached whose remains were discovered during 2022 in Mowbray.