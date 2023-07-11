An alleged gunman, who tried to flous the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) by hiding his gun on the roof of his hokkie, has been arrested. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says that the skollie’s home was raided on Friday night after a tip-off.

“AGU was busy with patrols when they received information about a known Six Bob in possession of a firearm,” he says. “They immediately went to the property in Falcon Way where they were directed to a hokkie behind a house.” SEIZED: Gun from roof. Picture supplied Laing said that on arrival, the gunman was questioned about the gun as a search yielded no results.

“They knew the information was correct and he told them that he hid it in a plastic bag and put it on the roof of the dwelling,” he adds. “They searched the roof and found it in the bag. “Inside the packet was a Beretta and four rounds of ammunition and he was taken into custody.”