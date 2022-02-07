A New Woodlands community says police failed to respond to an incident where shots were fired and four men were sent to hospital after being stabbed during the early hours of Saturday morning

Residents told the Daily Voice a fight broke out between innocent men and skollies in Rosa Hope Crescent at about 3.30am and four were stabbed while shots were fired at several homes.

A female resident of the house where the incident happened said: “The guys sit here and drink almost every weekend but they are very chilled.

“On Saturday other guys came and they started arguing and then a few of the guys got stabbed and they broke my one window with a stone.

“After that, a white Quantum came and men got out with guns and they just started shooting at the house.

“They even came behind the gate and went to the back by the Wendy house but they ran out again. They then got into the car and you could hear shots being fired as they went around the corner. I saw afterwards that the guy who stays at the back was stabbed.”

The resident added four men were stabbed but when they called the police and ambulance, nobody out to assist.

A 45-year-old male resident said his calls to police were fruitless: “The first time I called, a lady said they got the report and somebody would come but when I got home, nobody was there.

“The one lady whose son was stabbed called the ambulance and they told her the van will only come in five hours’ time.

“People had to take the guys in their own cars and no police came.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said their office had no reports of the incident.

