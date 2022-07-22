Police are appealing to the public for assistance as they search for a man alleged to have raped a 17-year-old girl in May. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the matter is being investigated by the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

An identikit of the man was compiled with the help of the victim. Swartbooi said the suspect has been described as an Indian man. He is believed to be 40 years old and is 1.7 metres tall.

He has a scar on the right side of his neck. Police have asked the public to help them trace this man who is alleged to have committed rape in May. Picture: SAPS Police said on Saturday, 21 May he allegedly forced the girl to go with him to a secret location, threatening to kill her if she resisted. “Upon arrival at a shack in Greenpark informal settlement in Delft, he repeatedly raped the girl. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans and a white shirt and was driving a silver vehicle,” Swartbooi said.