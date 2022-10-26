Mystery surrounds the death of a Metro police officer whose body was found lying face down in a street in Malibu Village. Henry Ralph Jacobs, 61, left home to go to his friends around 6pm on Monday and then after leaving their home hours later, he went to an ATM at a petrol station close to his huis.

His family went looking for him at his tjommie’s house, where his friend said he left around 8pm. The grieving family were only told about his death by a neighbour yesterday morning. They suspect foul play because his belongings were missing. Police have opened an inquest as there were no visible injuries on Henry’s body.

His distraught widow Gail says: “My neighbour called me (Tuesday) morning that they found my husband’s body near the park in Paris Way. “I said to her, ‘No, it can’t be’, she must be mistaken. “I went to the scene and found him lying on the ground but I couldn’t see any injuries.”

GRIEF-STRICKEN: Widow Gail Jacobs. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency She says during the preliminary investigation, they found footage from the last place he was seen alive, and it showed him walking with two women. “I believe that the two women robbed him of the money he went to withdraw for us. “When he was found he wasn’t wearing his shoes, and he didn’t have his ID with him,” the grief-stricken vrou explains.

“It was later found at a gangster’s house, where the two girls are always hanging out at. “I think the women who chatted with him at the garage had a hand in his murder.” She says this is not the first time her husband had a run-in with the skollies in the neighbourhood.

HELP US: Police speaking to the family of slain cop in Paris Way, Malibu Village. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency “They have threatened him before and told him they were going to shoot our house,” she adds. “He even told me that when he dies, I must move from the area because we won’t be safe. “He had to go to the clinic last week because gangsters pointed a gun at him and they hit his head.”

Gail tells the Daily Voice the skollies also made sexual remarks to her daughter. “She was at the shop with her father when the remarks were made, it was about a month ago,” she says. “That is when they started making his life difficult.” Gail says her Henry loved to help his neighbours.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency “He would give people money because he had a beautiful heart. “We had been married for 20 years and he was a Metro police officer for 22 years. “We have two sons, aged 20 and 14, and a 19-year-old daughter.”